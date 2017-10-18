ear drummer
- NewsTrouble Delivers "Thug Luv" AlbumTrouble's new album "Thug Luv" features 2 Chainz, Quavo, Jeezy and more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTrouble & The Weeknd "Come Thru" On Gritty Street BangerTrouble taps The Weeknd for anticipated "Edgewood" highlight "Come Thru." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrouble & Mike WiLL Made It's "Edgewood" Project Drops This WeekThe Atlanta rapper's Ear Drummer debut arrives this Friday.By Trevor Smith
- MusicTrouble Signs To Mike Will Made It's Ear Drummer & Interscope RecordsMike Will Made It welcomes Trouble to the Ear Drummer family. By Aron A.
- NewsTy Dolla $ign Recruits Swae Lee & Future For "Don't Judge Me"Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee and Future link up for a cut off of "Beach House 3."By Aron A.