Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art
- Original ContentRMR Wants To Be The Blueprint For Genre-Bending In The FutureINTERVIEW: The balaclava-wearing rapper-slash-singer, RMR, talks to us about his journey from obscurity to viral fame, and reveals the depth of his person.By Erin Ashley Lowers
- NewsRMR Laments About Girls In The Fast Lane On "Best Friend"RMR continues to display his range on the new track "Best Friend."By Alexander Cole
- NewsRMR Brings The Melodic Country Vibes With "Silence"RMR showcased why he is one of the more interesting new artists on "Silence."By Alexander Cole
- NewsRMR Connects With Westside Gunn For "Welfare"RMR secures the Griselda co-sign with Westside Gunn-assisted "Welfare" off his debut EP.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRMR Releases Debut EP "Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art" With Future, Lil Baby & Westside GunnRMR keeps his identity shielded on his debut EP "DRUG DEALING IS A LOST ART" with features from Future, Lil Baby, and Westside Gunn.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRMR's "Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art" Tracklist Includes Young Thug, Future, & MoreRMR is a fresh face on the rap scene, calling on Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby, and Westside Gunn to complement his first project.By Alex Zidel