drug-dealing
- Pop CultureFetty Wap To Be Sentenced For Allegedly Dealing CocaineThe New Jersey rapper is facing a minimum of five years in prison after he pled guilty.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJay-Z Addresses Faizon Love's Claim That He Lied About Drug DealingJay-Z fired back at Faizon Love during his verse on "Neck & Wrist."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCam'ron Defends Jay-Z After Faizon Love Calls Him FakeCam'ron defends Jay-Z after Faizon Love claims her persona as a former drug dealer is fake.By Cole Blake