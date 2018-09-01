doug pederson
- SportsEagles "Not Firm" On Keeping HC Doug Pederson: ReportDoug Pederson's future with the Eagles is reportedly "uncertain."By Cole Blake
- SportsDrunk Eagles Fans Hilariously Interrupts Press Conference: WatchEagles fans are hilarious.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Blasts Eagles Head Coach Following Pre-Game CommentsElliott let his feelings be known on Doug Pederson.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEagles Coach Doug Pederson Confirms Carson Wentz Will Be The Starter Moving ForwardLooks like the Eagles have made up their mind.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNIck Foles Expected To Start The Philadelphia Eagles' Season OpenerThings are trending in the right direction for Wentz, Foles and the Eagles' faithful.By Devin Ch