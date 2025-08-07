Do You Believe Me Now?

News
Music
Al B. Sure's Book Put On Hold By Publisher Simon & Schuster
Al B. Sure and Kim Porter, Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend, were married from 1989 until 1991. They share a son together, the actor and recording artist Quincy.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
August 07, 2025