DJ Jazzy Jeff
- Original ContentDJ Jazzy Jeff Talks "Making Beats" Program, "Fresh Prince" Days, & Reminiscing With Will SmithHip Hop icon DJ Jazzy Jeff is helping aspiring producers learn the game. He chatted with us about breaking Hip Hop's rules, admiring this generation of beatmakers, & being the same Jeff from Philly (who apparently makes great Kool-Aid!). By Erika Marie
- MusicPhilly Icon DJ Jazzy Jeff Chooses Between Lil Uzi Vert & Meek Mill's City AnthemsBetween Uzi's "Just Wanna Rock" and Meek's "Dreams and Nightmares," Hip Hop legend DJ Jazzy Jeff makes his choice.By Erika Marie