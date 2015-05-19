dirty sprite
- Original ContentTop 35 Best Future Songs Of All TimeWith Future at his peak, we look back on his best songs.By Vince Rick
- Original Content#TBT: FutureRevisiting Future's music from his 2010 debut mixtape "1000" to his 2012 debut album "Pluto."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsFuture Earns First Platinum Solo Album With "DS2"Future's "Dirty Sprite 2" has officially sold more than one million copies.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentThe Definitive Song On Each Future MixtapeNarrowing down the focus of each Future tape to one song. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRobitussin Ad Takes Cue From Future's "Dirty Sprite 2"Robitussin's new commercial appears to have a "DS2" inspiration. By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentRanking Future's Mixtapes From Worst To BestSee how Future's mixtapes stack up against each other in terms of quality. By Patrick Lyons
- ReviewsReview: Future's "Dirty Sprite 2"Is Future's Sprite a bit too muddy, or did he deliver as expected on "Dirty Sprite 2"?By Esiwahomi
- Original ContentCodeine Crazy: The Top 10 Lean-Inspired Rap SongsEverything is purple.By Matt Aceto