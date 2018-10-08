Diplomatic Ties
- NewsCam'ron & The Diplomats Unite With Jadakiss' D-Block For "Dipset / Lox"Dipset and D-Block.. Yes please!By Devin Ch
- MusicCam'ron Dedicates 1st Verse On "Diplomatic Ties" To Dissing Kanye WestCam'Ron takes aim at his former collaborator. By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Diplomats Drop New Merch Items For Black FridayBlack Friday sale on all Dipset merch.By Aron A.
- NewsThe Diplomats & Tory Lanez Get "No Sleep" On Latest BangerDipset and Lanez unite. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosThe Diplomats & Belly Are Ready For War In "On God" Music VideoThe Diplomats and Belly get militant in the "On God" music video.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Diplomats Reveal Cover Art For "Diplomatic Ties""Diplomatic Ties" drops on Thanksgiving.By Aron A.
- NewsThe Diplomats & Belly Drop Off Murda Beatz Produced "On God"The Diplomats adapt to the landscape on Belly-assisted "On God."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Diplomats Tap Tory Lanez, 2 Chainz & More For "Diplomatic Ties" Album"Diplomatic Ties" drops on Nov. 22.By Aron A.
- MusicJuelz Santana Proves That His Teeth Are Intact After Turning Into A MemeJuelz Santana flashes his pearly whites for the hatersBy Aron A.
- NewsThe Diplomats Are Back In Excellent Form On "Sauce Boyz"The sauce bosses flex hard. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJim Jones Teases New Single From The Diplomats Off "Diplomatic Ties"The Diplomats are coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicThe Diplomats Announce New Album "Diplomatic Ties" & Release DateJim Jones confirmed the album is coming next month.By Aron A.