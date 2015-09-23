dilla
- MusicBusta Rhymes Received 300 Beats From J DillaBusta Rhymes reveals that he's been sitting on a vault of J Dilla instrumentals, confirming he's been "extremely selective" with giving them out. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentVote: Who Is The Greatest Producer Of All Time?The competition is fierce, but we want to know which producer deserves GOAT status. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMotor City [Album Stream]Check out "Motor City," some brand new music from late legend J. Dilla.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBabyListen to a new bonus track from J Dilla's posthumous album "Jay Love Japan."By hnhh
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: J Dilla's "Donuts"In honor of Dilla's 42nd birthday, as well as the 10th anniversary of the classic album, we look back at the Detroit producer's final gift to the world: "Donuts." By Chris Tart
- NewsNew J Dilla Album "Dillatronic" Announced; To Include 40 Rare InstrumentalsNEW J DILLA ALERT -- "Dillatronic" album dropping soon with 40 Jay Dee instrumentals. By Danny Schwartz