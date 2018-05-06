derozan
- SportsLeBron James Passes Dirk Nowitzki For 6th All-TIme In NBA Scoring"If he keeps this up, he can pass Kareem."By Devin Ch
- SportsRaptors' Kawhi Leonard To Sit Out Against Washington Wizards TonightKyle Lowry will be go-to option against the Wizards, as Kawhi Leonard rests up.By Devin Ch
- SportsJohn Wall Says Wizards Are On Par With The Raptors, Celtics & 76ersMumbo jumbo or real talk?By Devin Ch
- SportsKyle Lowry Gives Lil' Wanye-Style Answers To Questions About DeMar DeRozan TradeKyle refused to answer question about DeRozan. By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsLebron James Sinks Impossible Shot To Win Game 3, Players ReactLebron James' game-winner may be the final dagger for the Raptors' tepid heartbeat.By Devin Ch