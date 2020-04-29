decades
Music
DaBaby's "Nasty" Earned Ashanti An Impressive Hot 100 Achievement
Thanks to DaBaby's Ashanti-featured song, "Nasty," entering the Billboard Hot 100, the R&B singer officially has an entry in the chart from each of the last three decades.
By
Lynn S.
Apr 29, 2020
