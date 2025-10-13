News
ddg moo
Music
DDG Blasts Fans For Obsessing Over First-Day Streams Following New Album
DDG dropped his second album of 2025 titled "moo" this past Friday, October 10, and it's gotten off to a rough start streaming wise.
By
Zachary Horvath
October 13, 2025
