D Lillard 2
- SneakersAdidas Basketball Introduces The 2016 Xeno CollectionColor-shifting Adidas basketball sneakers.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAdidas Introduces D Lillard 2 "Rip City" Primeknit Edition"They're itching for 1977 all over again, and we're ready to bring it home."By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAdidas Debuts "Dame Time" D Lillard 2Damian Lillard's kicks for the start of the season.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAdidas And Damian Lillard Debut The Bay Area Inspired D Lillard 2Adidas unveils a new D Lillard 2 in honor of Lillard's hometown.By Kyle Rooney