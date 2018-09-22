cuss
- MusicJa Rule Leads "F*ck You Ja" Chants At Hostile New Jersey ConcertJa Rule tries for reverse psychology with the odds stacked against him in New Jersey.By Devin Ch
- MusicChance The Rapper & The Cookie Monster Co-Star In "Sesame Street" Skit: Watch“T is for Theater” By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTwitter Thinks Grover From Sesame Street Dropped The F-Bomb During TelecastGrover shows his true colors on a Sesame Street telecast.By Devin Ch
- SportsKhabib Nurmagomedov Slams McGregor's Cursing, Will Fight "For The Children"October 6th is the date for Conor McGregor's fateful Rendez-Vous with Khabib NurmagomedovBy Devin Ch