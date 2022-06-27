crown of thornes
Kendrick Lamar's Tiffany & Co. Thorn Crown Features 8,000 Diamonds
The crown of thorns worn by Kendrick Lamar during his Glastonbury set took 10 months to design and features 8,000 diamonds.
Cole Blake
Jun 27, 2022
