crowdsourcing
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Lil Uzi Team Up For UNICEF's Hurricane Dorian Relief EffortsLil Uzi and A Boogie are teaming up for a good cause.By Aron A.
- MusicRay J Inks $1 Million Deal With Crowdfunding Cannabis Company: ReportHe continues to make his money moves.By Erika Marie
- MusicBushwick Bill's Family Launches GoFundMe Campaign, Receives BacklashThe family cleared up messy reports about crowdsourcing funds.By Erika Marie
- MusicAzealia Banks Reportedly Ditched GoFundMe Campaign To Sue Russell CroweLooks like the Russell Crowe lawsuit isn't at the top of Azealia Banks' priorities.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Endorses Adi Shankar's "Apu Screenwriting Contest"Kanye West shows some love to Adi Shankar. By Mitch Findlay