cozz and effect

- InterviewsOn The Come Up: CozzDreamville rapper Cozz is #OnTheComeUp.By Danny Schwartz
- Music VideosCozz Feat. enimaL "Western Ave. Slaves" VideoCozz shares the video for "Western Ave. Slaves".By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosCozz Feat. J. Cole "Don't Knock The Hustle (Remix)" VideoWatch Cozz and J. Cole in the official music video for the "Knock The Hustle" remix.By Rose Lilah
- NewsYa Know Dat (Full Version)Cozz lets go a full version of "Ya Know Dat."By Rose Lilah
- NewsCozz Announces Short November TourCozz announces a short November tour run for "Cozz & Effect."By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: Cozz's "Cozz & Effect"Cozz's debut album "Cozz & Effect" proves the sky is the limit for the young-LA artist. By Mike Philson
- NewsStream Cozz's Debut On Dreamville, "Cozz & Effect"Listen to Cozz's debut project "Cozz & Effect."By Rose Lilah
- NewsCan't Knock The Hustle (Remix)Cozz gets his Dreamville leader J. Cole on "Can't Knock The Hustle" remix.By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesCozz "Cozz & Effect" Mixtape TrailerCozz teases his "Cozz & Effect" debut with a trailer.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDreamville Rapper Cozz Reveals Artwork & Tracklist For Debut Mixtape "Cozz & Effect"Cozz recruits J. Cole and Bas on his debut mixtape "Cozz & Effect."By Rose Lilah
- NewsWait's OverCozz comes through with a new leak "Wait's Over."By Rose Lilah
- NewsKnock The HustleRecent Dreamville signee Cozz shares "Knock The Hustle."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsI Need ThatCheck out Cozz's latest release, a joint called "I Need That."By Rose Lilah