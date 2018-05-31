cover design
- Music2 Chainz Accuses Nike Of Stealing His Cover Art: "I’m Happy I Could Influence You"2 Chainz pens a biting letter in response to Nike copying his cover design.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Scraps Transgender Icon From "Astroworld" CoverControversy afoot?By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Sexually Suggestive Cover Art For "Queen"Nicki Minaj offers fans jaw-dropping cover art as thanks for their patience.By Devin Ch
- MusicRico Nasty Shares Cover Art & Release Date For "Nasty"Rico Nasty is serving face on "Nasty" album cover.By Devin Ch
- MusicBobby Brown Prepared To Slap Kanye West Over Distasteful "Daytona" Cover"Something should happen to Kanye."By Devin Ch