conversational pieces

Songs
Real Bad Man & Boldy James Begin Rollout For Third Collab Tape With Two Lead Singles Featuring El-P & dreamcastmoe
Real Bad Man and Boldy James are running it back for a full-length tape for the first time in nearly three years.
By
Zachary Horvath
12 mins ago