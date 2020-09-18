conspiracy theorist
- PoliticsFormer QAnon Follower Apologizes For Thinking Anderson Cooper Eats BabiesA former QAnon believer appeared on CNN to apologize for thinking Anderson Cooper eats babies.By Cole Blake
- GramLupe Fiasco Says Fighting COVID-19 Requires Taking The Vaccine Or Contracting CoronavirusLupe Fiasco has apparently figured out two key ways of fighting COVID-19: take the new vaccine or catch coronavirus to let your immune system strengthen and self-cure itself.By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsAlex Jones Issues A Threat To Joe BidenAlex Jones had some bizarre comments about President-Elect Joe Biden, on Saturday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Is An "Illuminati Wizard," Says Conspiracy TheoristThe conspiracy theorist did a deep dive on LeBron's infamous chalk toss.By Alexander Cole