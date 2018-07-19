connotation
- SportsAdam Silver Reveals NBA Is Done Using The Term "Owner"Adam Silver wants to change the language surrounding team owners.ByAlexander Cole3.9K Views
- SportsAl Sharpton Condemns NBA "Owner" Title, Calls It DisrespectfulSharpton says he's happy to see NBA teams move away from the term.ByAlexander Cole2.3K Views
- SportsNBA Teams Moving Away From Term "Owner" Over Racist ConnotationsSome teams have already started calling their owners by another name.ByAlexander Cole2.1K Views
- Music2 Chainz Pledges To Save Atlanta's "Pink Trap House" From DemolitionThe Pink Trap House has been a beacon in 2 Chainz' community fundraising efforts.ByDevin Ch2.5K Views