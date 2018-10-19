comic book shows
- TV"Loki," "Falcon & The Winter Soldier," & "WandaVision" Trailers Deal With "Endgame" FalloutLoki escapes, Falcon soars, and Wanda loses it. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVSpider-Man's Universe Grows: "Silk" Live-Action Series Is In ProductionThe Spider-verse grows. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVRegina King Stars In "Watchmen" TV Series Trailer: WatchRegina leads the latest comic book seriesBy Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Jessica Jones" Star Krysten Ritter Talks Chances Of Reprising RoleWill we ever see Jessica Jones again?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Will Not Be The Last Film Of Marvel’s Phase ThreeSpidey will wrap up the "Infinity Saga"By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Star Vincent D'Onofrio Salutes #SaveDaredevil CampaignThe Kingpin fights for "Daredevil"By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentLatest "The Punisher" Trailer Gives Fan One More Peek Before Season 2 PremiereThe Punisher is almost here. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Revival Petition Reaches Over 100,000 PeopleWill the fans save the show?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Batwoman" Starring Ruby Rose Series Details Have EmergedBatwoman has joined the Arrowverse.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix Trolls Marvel Fans With "Jessica Jones" Cancellation Survey QuestionIt's not looking good for Jessica. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRuby Rose Makes Her Debut As BatwomanGotham gets a new hero. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Star Charlie Cox Breaks His Silence On Show's CancellationCox is just as sad as we are. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentStudy Reveals "Daredevil" Was One Of Netflix's Top Shows, So Why The Cancel?"Daredevil" was top ranked. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMarvel's "Runaways" Season 2 Trailer Highlights The Teens' Battle With Their Evil ParentsSeason 2 looks epic. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Gotham" Announces Final Season Premiere DateGet ready for a Dark Knight.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSupergirl Will Meet Her Biggest Challenge Yet When Lex Luthor Joins The ShowWith Luthor comes trouble. By Karlton Jahmal