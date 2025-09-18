News
Come Back To Earth
Music
JID Remembers Being Led To Tears Watching Mac Miller Record “Come Back To Earth” From 2018’s “Swimming” LP
JID has had an incredible 2025 so far on new collaborations with Freddie Gibbs, Ab-Soul, Clipse, and Eminem.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
September 18, 2025
