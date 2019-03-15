college bribery scandal
- EntertainmentLori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman College Admissions Scandal Gets TV ShowThe scandal will be on the tube soon enough. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLori Loughlin Finds New Defence In College Bribery Scandal: ReportLori Loughlin's fighting for her life. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLori Loughlin Had No Idea Her Money Would Be Used To Bribe Colleges, According To LawyerQuestionable defence, for sure. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJohn Legend On College Bribery Scam: The System Is "Rigged For Wealthy People"John Legend's not very surprised by the controversial college bribery scam. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Sued For $500B By Over College Bribery ScandalA mother from the Bay Area is suing several individuals involved in the college admission bribery scam.By Aron A.