cold pursuit
- EntertainmentMichelle Rodriguez Says Liam Neeson Isn't Racist Because He Kissed Viola Davis"Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate..."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLiam Neeson Red Carpet Abruptly Cancelled Due To Racist Fantasy ConfessionOrganizers skip out on the press event.By Zaynab
- MusicWale Isn't Here For Terry Crews' Compassion Towards Liam NeesonTerry Crews and Wale air it out. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLiam Neeson Admits He Once Plotted To Kill A "Black B*****d" For RevengeLiam Neeson said he waited outside of a pub waiting for a black person to kill out of revenge for his friend's rape. By Aron A.