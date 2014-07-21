cloud 19
- MixtapesKehlani’s “Cloud 19” Is On All Streaming Platforms For The First TimeOriginally released as a digital download back in 2014, “Cloud 19” is now available across all streaming platforms.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsOn The Come Up: KehlaniKehlani stars in our latest edition of "On The Come Up".By Trevor Smith
- NewsKehlani "First Position" VideoKehlani shares a video for "First Position."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsKehlani "FWU" VideoKehlani shares the "FWU" video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsCloud 19Check out Kehlani's new mixtape, "Cloud 19."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsStay UpDyme-A-Duzin & Kehlani collaborate on a smooth new promo single.By Lloyd Jaffe