Claire Underwood
- Entertainment"House Of Cards" Viewers Finally Find Out How Kevin Spacey's Character Is Killed OffFrank Underwood was murdered. ByKarlton Jahmal11.3K Views
- PoliticsRobin Wright Claims "House Of Cards" Finale Will "Shock The S**t Out Of You""House Of Cards" comes to an end. ByKarlton Jahmal8.4K Views
- Entertainment"House Of Cards" Season 6 Trailer Seals The Fate Of Kevin Spacey's CharacterGoodbye Frank Underwood. ByKarlton Jahmal1.9K Views
- Entertainment"House Of Cards" Releases Independence Day Promo Starring Robin WrightClaire Underwood is ready to take over.ByKarlton Jahmal2.2K Views