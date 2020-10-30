City Edition jerseys
- SportsNike NBA City Edition Jerseys Officially RevealedThe City Edition jerseys are back.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNike Reveals Every Single NBA City Edition JerseyThe City Edition jerseys are finally here.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCeltics Reveal New City Edition Jerseys & Get Mixed ReactionsThe new Celtics City Edition jerseys pay homage to the team's past.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSpurs Unveil Gorgeous New "Fiesta" City Edition JerseysSpurs fans have been hoping for these to drop.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLakers' City Edition Jersey Revealed: First LookThe Lakers' latest City Edition jersey looks a lot like the classic jerseys.By Alexander Cole