If you are an NBA fan, one of your favorite days of the season is when the City Edition jerseys are revealed. For the uninitiated, the City Edition jerseys are alternate uniforms that are meant to celebrate the city a team plays in. These outfits are always incredibly unique, and we have seen some amazing offerings over the years.

New City Edition Jerseys

Typically, the City Edition jerseys are revealed just a few weeks into the season. Once the teams unveil them, they start playing a few games in these uniforms. Fans rush out to buy the new gear, and it’s fun for the whole family. Today, Nike unveiled all 30 CE jerseys for this season.

As you can see in the image above, these jerseys are extremely colorful. The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs have some of the loudest jerseys. Additionally, the Nets, Bulls, and Lakers went with something basic.

In a press release, Nike’s men’s basketball product director Jesse Alvarez spoke about the spirit of these uniforms. Overall, Nike is very excited about these uniforms, and they are looking to get them to as many people as possible.

“At Nike, basketball is more than just game. It’s an opportunity to bring people together and celebrate community,” Alvarez explained. “In our sixth year collaborating with the NBA, we’re putting court, community and culture at the center of our designs to tell the stories that make each franchise unique.”

FIRST LOOK: The NBA's new "City Edition" jersey lineup for this season.



Here's the details behind each one… 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/wMaVJivxtv — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 10, 2022

In the Twitter thread from Nick DePaula above, you can see what all of these jerseys are supposed to represent. There are some very cool references here, and we’re sure fans will be enjoying these jerseys throughout the season.

Release Details

As always, these jerseys will be available for purchase over at Nike.com, as of today. Overall, this is a massive release for Nike, as well as the NBA as a whole. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.

