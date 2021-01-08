Chicago musicians
- MusicMother Nature & Valee Put On For Chicago With New Collab “GOOFIEZ”Chicago's latest female rap duo Mother Nature is joined by fellow rapper & Chi-Town native Valee for the latest single off the group's upcoming 4/20 album drop, "SZNZ."
By Keenan Higgins
- MusicMJ GRIZZ Shows His Love For High Class Women On "Standards"Chicago's own MJ GRIZZ slows things down with a quiet storm-inspired banger titled "Standards," which is all about showing appreciation for women who hold themselves to a high degree.By Keenan Higgins
