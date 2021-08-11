Checc’n In Podcast
- MusicFat Joe Reminisces On His Role In Ending East Vs. West Rap Beef Decades AgoThe New York icon shares the tale of sitting down with Minister Farrakhan and other influential rappers during the height of the conflict.By Erika Marie
- MusicRemy Ma Claims Women In Rap Don't Collab With Her Because Her "Pen Really Go"The New York emcee suggests that both men and women in the industry avoid linking with her because they "know what's gonna happen."By Erika Marie
- MusicQuando Rondo Sits Down With Big U, Talks King Von & Rough UpbringingThe rapper shares that he and Von didn't have beef "at all" while explaining that he was born a crack baby and was in and out of foster care.By Erika Marie