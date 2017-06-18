Chase The Money
- MusicMaxo Kream Announces "Brandon Banks" Album With Travis Scott & MoreMaxo Kream is about to make an impression with "Brandon Banks." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsValee & Vic Mensa Float Over "Sleep Number"Valee & Vic Mensa unite over airy Chase The Money production. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsShanell, Princess, D Woods & Mika Mean Drop "Run Up" As Project Girls ClubIntroducing the latest supergroup.By Zaynab
- NewsAdamn Killa Drops Off Smooth Single "My Apologies"Adamn Killa links up with Chase The Money on "My Apologies.By Aron A.
- NewsWe UpBricc Baby and Valee take on a woozy trap beat on a track from "6 Briccs."By Trevor Smith