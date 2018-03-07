chartdata
- NumbersCardi B's "Invasion Of Privacy" Holds New Record On Billboard 200Cardi B's "Invasion Of Privacy" is now the longest-charting album by a female rapper on the Billboard 200. By Aron A.
- MusicYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Tops iTunes Chart Amid Murder ChargesYNW Melly's arrest sparks a surge in streams.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Is Eligible For Platinum CertificationA million here, a million there.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott & Drake's "Sicko Mode" Aiming For Top 10 On Hot 100 ChartTravis Scott's "SICKO MODE" is expected to reach the top 10.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's Studio Albums Are All Certified Platinum Or HigherDrake's "Scorpion" is just another plaque to his collection.By Aron A.
- MusicPost Malone & Nicki Minaj's "Ball For Me" Goes GoldPost Malone and Nicki Minaj's "Beerbongs & Bentleys" collab is eligible for Gold in the U.S.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby & Drake's "Yes Indeed" Is Now Eligible For GoldLil Baby and Drake's massive collaboration has hit gold status.By Aron A.
- MusicRae Sremmurd & Juicy J's "Powerglide" Goes PlatinumRae Sremmurd's massive banger with Juicy J hits a major peak.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Debut Project "Day69" Goes GoldAnother plaque on the wall for 6ix9ine.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem's "Recovery" Is Fourth Best Selling Album Of The Decade In U.S.Eminem is the only male artist to sell as many albums in the last decade.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone's "Beerbongs & Bentleys" Shatters First Week Streaming RecordPost Malone makes streaming history.By Aron A.
- MusicJ. Cole's "Born Sinner" Re-Enters Billboard 200 Five Years After Its ReleaseJ. Cole's "Born Sinner" surfaces back into the Billboard 200.By Aron A.
- MusicPost Malone's "Beerbongs & Bentleys" Has Already Gone PlatinumPost Malone's sophomore release is already platinum.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's New Album "Scorpion" Will Be Eligible For Gold Upon Its ReleaseDrake's next album is two months away from dropping and is already doing numbers.By Aron A.
- MusicLogic Is 1 In 15 Artists In History To Simultaneously Chart 10 Songs In A WeekLogic's "Bobby Tarantino" earns the rapper a major feat in his career. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Tops Billboard Hot 100 For Seventh Week In A RowDoesn't look like Drake's going anywhere.By Aron A.
- MusicMigos "Culture II" Goes Platinum In Less Than Six WeeksMigos do it again with "Culture II."
By Aron A.