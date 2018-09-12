Charles peruto
- MusicMeek Mill Vs. Judge Brinkley: Roc Nation & Amazon Submit Supporting EvidenceAmazon & Roc Nation continue their counteroffensive against Judge Brinkley's lawyer Charles Peruto.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill's Docuseries Producers Say Lawyer Can't Seize Interview TapeRoc Nation and Amazon refute claims made by Charles Peruto that "off the record" interview tapes are his "personal property."By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z Calls Out Lawyer For Meek Mill's Judge Over Documentary: ReportJay-Z isn't letting Charles Peruto slide on this one.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill's Judge's Lawyer Sues Roc Nation & Amazon Over Leaked Audio: ReportCharles Peruto is going after Roc Nation and Amazon over the leaked audio about Meek Mill's legal case.By Aron A.