Championship tour
- MusicKendrick Lamar Updates Instagram For First Time All Year: "Chapter Closed"Kendrick Lamar shares plenty of behind-the-scenes tour footage in his return to Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSZA Will Get The Best Doctors For Her Vocal Chords According To Top DawgTop Dawg has SZA's back. By Matthew Parizot
- Music50 Cent Hits TDE's Championship Tour & Posts Up With Top Dawg50 Cent posts up with Top Dawg in new IG picture. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJay Rock's "Redemption" Listening Session To Be Held Tonight In New YorkHere's your chance to hear Jay Rock's new album two weeks early. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicSZA Opens Up About Swollen Vocal Chords: "My Voice Just Won’t Fuc*ing Work"SZA reveals the severity of her vocal chord issues in emotional Instagram post.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSZA Pulled From Several TDE "Championship" Tour Dates Due To Swollen Vocal CordsSZA's recent absence from New Mexico and Arizona dates are due to her health condition.By Aron A.