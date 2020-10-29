Cathy Brant
Family Of Walter Wallace Jr. Called For Ambulance, Not Police: Report
The parents of slain Walter Wallace Jr. said that they called for an ambulance to respond to their home because their son was suffering from a "mental health crisis."
By
Erika Marie
Oct 29, 2020
