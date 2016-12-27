carrie fisher
- Movies"Star Wars:The Empire Strikes Back" Tops Box OfficeWhat year is it?By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Star Wars" Star Kelly Marie Tran Speaks On Shooting Leia's Final ScenesKelly is thankful.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMark Hamill Addresses Carrie Fisher Posthumous Appearance In "Star Wars IX"Fisher is sorely missed by her best friend. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentCarrie Fisher To Be Resurrected For New Star Wars MovieCarrie Fisher is being brought back from the dead. By Brynjar Chapman
- LifeDisney Promises Not To CGI Carrie Fisher In New “Star Wars” MoviesDisney rarely acknowledges rumors.By hnhh
- EntertainmentDL Hughley Tweets A Racially Charged Remark In The Wake Of Debbie Reynolds DeathDL Hughley tweeted his perspective on a Hollywood actresses death and Twitter went in on him.By hnhh
- EntertainmentThe Internet Reacts To Carrie Fisher's DeathMourn the loss of Princess Leia with the rest of the internet.By hnhh
- Life"Star Wars" Actress Carrie Fisher Has Died Of A Heart AttackThe actress starred in "Star Wars," "The Blues Brothers" and many more classic films.By hnhh