- SportsKevin Durant's Injury Recovery Explained By Top SurgeonDurant's whole calf will have to undergo healing.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWarriors Employee Claims It's "Killing" Kevin Durant That He Can't PlayDurant just wants to help his teammates win.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Is Reportedly "Not Close" To Returning To ActionDurant injured his right calf in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPascal Siakam "Doubtful" For Game 4 Of Raptors-76ers Playoff SeriesPascal Siakam is suffering through an injury he may have picked up after colliding with Joel Embiid.By Devin Ch