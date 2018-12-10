Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1
- SneakersTravis Scott x Air Jordan 1 "Charcoal" Custom Releasing This WeekAnother TS AJ1 custom, courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsYankees' Clint Frazier Debuts "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 1 CleatsYankees outfielder Clint Frazier shows off another exclusive pair of cleats.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott Air Jordan 1 & Apparel Collection Release Date AnnouncedTravis Scott 1s & apparel dropping May 11.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott X Air Jordan 1 Can Be Won For $1 Through StockXHere's your chance to avoid paying resale.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTravis Scott X Air Jordan 1 High OG Receives Updated Release DateFans who want to cop will have to wait a week longer than expected.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTravis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Releasing Again In April"Cactus Jack" 1s reportedly dropping again in late April.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott Gifts DJ Khaled A Pair Of "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 1'sTravis out here blessing Khaled.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersMichael Jordan Flexes Travis Scott Air Jordan 1's At Social Status ReopeningJordan with the shameless flex.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTravis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Surfaces In New ColorwayLooks like there's at least two "Cactus Jack" AJ1s in the works.By Kyle Rooney