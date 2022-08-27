bump and grind
Pop Culture
Tiffany Haddish Bumps & Grinds With Usher Onstage At His Las Vegas Residency: Watch
The comedian simply dropped by the show as a patron, but her famous friend didn't hesitate to bring her out and turn up the heat.
By
Hayley Hynes
Aug 27, 2022
