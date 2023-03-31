BTB Savage
- CrimeBTB Savage Killer Held On $1 Million BondBTB Savage was gunned down after a series of events that captured the internet's attention.By Precious Gibson
- LifeBTB Savage Murder Under Investigation By Federal Agents: VideoHouston PD Chief Troy Finner gave an update on the fatal shooting's investigation earlier this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeBTB Savage Shooting: Rapper Reportedly Killed After Posting Bloody Photo Of Old Murder SceneSocial media has a lot to say about the unexpected murder of the rising rapper.By Hayley Hynes