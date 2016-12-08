Bred Air Jordan 4
- SneakersThis Nike Kyrie 6 Pays Homage To The Air Jordan 4 "Bred:" DetailsDiehard sneakerheads will want to take a long look at these.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Bred" Releases This Saturday: Store ListOne of the most anticipated releases of the year is almost here.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Bred" Rumored To Have Tons Of Stock, Drops SaturdayJordan Brand's latest retro release should be fairly simple to get your hands on.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Bred" Receives Surprise SNKRS Drop, L's Immediately TakenConsider yourself lucky if you were able to cop these.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Bred" Dropping Next Month: Detailed LookYou can't go wrong with this classic.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Bred" Release Date Confirmed: Official ImagesA Jordan Brand classic is coming back next month.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Bred" Will Release In Toddler Sizes: ReportOne of the biggest releases of the year will also be for the kids.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Brand Denies Rumors That "Bred" 4s And "Shadow" 1s Are Returning In 2017Some new details about Jordan Brand's 2017 lineup.By Kyle Rooney
- Sneakers"Bred" Air Jordan 4s Among The Classic Sneakers Returning In 2017Preview Jordan Brand's 2017 lineup.By Kyle Rooney