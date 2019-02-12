blackface sweater
- MusicYoung Thug Wears Gucci Blackface Sweater In Studio With GunnaYoung Thug rocks the shocking sweater in his Instagram story.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Ignores Gucci Blackface Scandal By Rocking Head-To-Toe GucciLil Wayne attended a pre-Rolling Loud party wearing all Gucci.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment50 Cent Insults Floyd Mayweather With Gucci Blackface Sweater Photo50 Cent put his Photoshop skills to work.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAdrien Broner Doesn't Care About The Gucci BoycottBroner is taking the Mayweather approach to Gucci.By Alexander Cole
- LifeGucci CEO Marco Bizzarri Sends Internal Memo Apologizing For Blackface SweaterGucci is still in damage control mode.By Alexander Cole