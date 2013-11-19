black album
- MusicJay-Z Discusses Retirement With Kevin Hart: "I’m Just Going To Leave It Open"Jay-Z sat down with Kevin Hart to discuss whether he plans on releasing more music, "The Black Album," and more.By Cole Blake
- MusicJust Blaze Unearths Kanye's Sampler Used On "Blueprint" & "Black Album"Just Blaze recently unearthed an old ASR-10 sampler that Kanye West used to create beats on "Blueprint," "Black Album," and more. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsJay-Z's "4:44" Tour Puts His Legacy In PerspectiveLast night, Jay-Z brought Brooklyn to Canada, killing the stage with a veteran's poise. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content10 Essential Jay Z TracksRespect the legend. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJust Blaze Recalls The Making Of Jay Z's "Public Service Announcement"Watch Just Blaze Recalls The Making Of Jay Z's "Public Service Announcement"By Trevor Smith