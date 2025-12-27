News
Sneakers
YEEZY BL-01 Officially Drops For Cheap On Yeezy
The YEEZY BL-01 has officially dropped for $80, delivering a stripped-back design and signaling a major shift in Yeezy’s future direction.
By
Ben Atkinson
December 27, 2025