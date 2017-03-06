birds in the trap sign mcknight
- NewsTravis Scott & Kendrick Lamar Eyed The Pedestal On "Goosebumps"Happy birthday to Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar's triumphant "Goosebumps." By Mitch Findlay
- TVForty-Two Travis Scott References Dropped During SportscastTravis Scott shown love on the news.By Matt F
- MusicTravis Scott Has Two Albums Go Platinum On The Same DayTravis hits an improbable milestone.By Matt F
- MusicTravis Scott Announces New Label "Cactus Jack Records"Travis also talks about how nervous he was to meet Kanye West and his love for artists like James Blake and Tame Impala.By Trevor Smith