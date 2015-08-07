big grams
- Original ContentWhy Big Boi is One of the Greatest of All TimeA case for Big Boi as one of hip hop's GOATs.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBig Boi & Phantogram "Born To Shine/Run For Your Life" VideoBig Grams team up with Adult Swim to unveil a highly creative double music video.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsThe Weeknd, Fetty Wap, Vince Staples To Perform At Hangout Fest 2016Hangout Musical Festival 2016 is going down May 20-22 on the Gulf Coast.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKendrick Lamar, Future, Fetty Wap, & More To Headline Okeechobee FestOkeechobee Music Festival is Florida's newest music festival.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBig Boi & Phantogram Make TV Debut On Jimmy FallonWatch Big Grams perform "Fell In The Sun" On "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsStream Big Boi & Phantogram's Collaborative EP "Big Grams"Stream Big Boi & Phantogram's new joint EP "Big Grams."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsGoldmine JunkieListen to another leak from Big Grams titled "Goldmine Junkie."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLights OnListen to the latest offering from Big Grams called "Lights On."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFell In The SunBig Boi & Phantogram release their lead single "Fell In The Sun," off their upcoming project "Big Grams."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBig Boi & Phantogram Reveal "Big Grams EP" Artwork, Tracklist, Release Date"Big Grams EP" is out September 25.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBig Boi's Joint Album With Phantogram Is DoneBig Grams' new album is red 2 go.By Danny Schwartz