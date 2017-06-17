best of netflix
- Original ContentTV Shows We’re Excited For This Summer 2.0Netflix and Chill in air conditioning all summer long.By Michael Kaminsky
- Original Content10 Upcoming Netflix Original Movies To WatchWhy go to the theaters when Netflix keeps bringing the heat?By Michael Kaminsky
- Original Content10 Cult Classics You Can Watch On Netflix Right NowSome of the great cult classics to add to your Netflix queue.By Matt F
- Original Content10 Best Netflix Original Series To Binge-Watch Right NowFrom "Stranger Things" to "Black Mirror," here are the best original series on Netflix right now.By Matt F
- Original ContentChristmas Day Netflix List: What To Watch For The HolidayMerry Christmas!! Time for some Netflix, family and chill.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original Content12 Scary Movies To Watch On Netflix Before HalloweenWith Halloween on the horizon, why not catch one of these terrifying flicks?By Nicole Fee
- Original ContentThe Best Netflix Movies To Watch For Any MoodIt's the weekend which means it's time for Netflix. No matter what mood you're in today, we have a great list of movies you should watch.By Nicole Fee
- Original Content10 Recent Netflix Additions To Watch This WeekendIf you're looking for something new to watch this weekend, we've got you covered.By Nicole Fee
- ListsThe Best Stoner Comedies On Netflix Right NowGet on your level and watch these hilarious comedies. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV10 Underrated TV Shows You Can Watch On Netflix Right NowA summary of 10 Netflix TV shows often overlooked, but nevertheless, binge-worthy.By Aida C.
- Original Content10 Classic TV Shows To Binge/Re-Watch On Netflix Right NowFeeling nostalgic? Here are some binge-worthy classic TV shows to relive or watch for the first time.By Noelle Perkins
- Original ContentThe Best Shows To Binge Watch On Netflix Right NowWith Netflix, addiction is a good thing. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentThe Best Stand-Up Specials on NetflixGet ready to laugh.By Karlton Jahmal
- TV10 Netflix Originals To Watch Right NowThere are currently 100 scripted Netflix Original series.By Kristen Bromiley
- Original ContentTop 10 Netflix Movies About the Struggle10 Films To Inspire Your Come UpBy Vince Rick
- Original Content11 Netflix Shows & Movies To Watch Right Now (For A Hip Hop Fan)Another crop of rap-adjacent picks for your binge-watching needs.By Anders Marshall
- Original ContentFall Preview: A Netflix Must-Watch ListThe first day of Fall has arrived.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original Content15 Movies & TV Shows Streaming On Netflix Right Now (For A Hip Hop Fan)Some rap picks to binge-watch this summer.By Mike Harris