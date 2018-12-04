best of 2018
- TVNetflix Ranks Their Most-Binged Shows In A Sneaky Bid For Self-PromotionThey only include Netflix originals.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentKanye Gets Beat Out By BTS For Most Tweeted About Musician Of 2018Better luck next year, Ye.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentObama, Lady Gaga & K-Pop Group BTS Were The Most Popular On Twitter This YearThe world is a strange collage this year. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDrake & Cardi B Awarded With Huge Honors On Apple Music's "Best Of 2018"Drake was named 2018's "Artist of the Year" while Cardi B enjoys the top song.By Alex Zidel