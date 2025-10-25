News
Sneakers
First Look At The Nike LeBron 23 “Best In Class”
The Nike LeBron 23 “Best In Class” celebrates LeBron’s legendary 2003 draft day with a striking red design and gold details.
By
Ben Atkinson
October 25, 2025
19 Views